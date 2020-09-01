Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $2,023,000.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in BOX by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

