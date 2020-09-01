Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $2,023,000.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.
Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
