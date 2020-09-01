Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.06.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,802 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 464,539 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
