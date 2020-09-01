Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.06.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,802 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 464,539 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,991,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.