Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.55 on Tuesday, reaching $1,922.00. 3,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,755.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,605.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

