BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

