BMO Capital Markets Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $56.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 55.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.