BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.18. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
