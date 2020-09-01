Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Pivotal Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PVT) Critical Review

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and Pivotal Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Pivotal Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.14 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pivotal Acquisition.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

