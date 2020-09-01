Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.00 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $9,275.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

