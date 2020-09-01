Bitfex (BFX) Reaches Market Cap of $946,491.71

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $946,491.71 and $219.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitfex token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00134570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.50 or 0.01662457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00198469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00177041 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00207876 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 201,525,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,325,879 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io . The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.