Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.20 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00007801 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, YoBit, BtcTrade.im and Binance. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $173.06 million and $12.20 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005049 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00033851 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, Crex24, Coinnest, Exrates, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

