Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $8.50. Biomerica shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,225 shares trading hands.

BMRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $86.62 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of -0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Biomerica by 79.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

