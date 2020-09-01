Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Biocardia reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biocardia.

Shares of Biocardia stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Biocardia has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

