BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

