BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIGC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of BIGC opened at $117.80 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

