Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $47.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $6,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $9,804,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

