BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.
BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 343.3% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Shares of BBL stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
