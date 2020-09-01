BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

BHP Group has raised its dividend payment by 343.3% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 61.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.