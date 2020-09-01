Beacon Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXE. CIBC lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.81.

Shares of CVE LXE opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.