Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an average rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

