Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Lessened by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

BAX opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.