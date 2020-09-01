Barclays PLC Sells 33,550 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 67.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

