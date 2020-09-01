Barclays PLC Reduces Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Barclays PLC cut its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

