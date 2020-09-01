Barclays PLC Raises Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.