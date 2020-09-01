Barclays PLC Purchases 28,858 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1,095.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FSS opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

