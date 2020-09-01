Barclays PLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 227,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after acquiring an additional 213,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 125,342 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,028,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE:PBH opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.