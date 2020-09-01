Barclays PLC Acquires 6,634 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 144.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 259.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LANC. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

