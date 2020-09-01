Barclays PLC Acquires 10,958 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

