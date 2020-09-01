Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$56.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.