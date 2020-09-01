Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BK. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of BK opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after buying an additional 2,783,938 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after buying an additional 2,682,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

