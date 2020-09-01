Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.53% of Masco worth $68,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $266,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Masco by 124.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,352,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,467 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $572,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,240. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

