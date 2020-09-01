Bank of Montreal Can Sells 636,556 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $105,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 122,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

