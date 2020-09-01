Bank of Montreal Can Sells 36,654 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.58% of Kansas City Southern worth $77,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 69,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.31. 8,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

