Bank of Montreal Can Sells 356,678 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Southern worth $94,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,901.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 227,080 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.66.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.