Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,722 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.25. 90,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.87 and its 200 day moving average is $303.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $352.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

