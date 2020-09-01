Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 260,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $170.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

