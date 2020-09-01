Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19,884.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.