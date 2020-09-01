Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $73,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after buying an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after buying an additional 591,816 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $236,924,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,119 shares of company stock worth $30,613,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $733.44. 7,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $676.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $734.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

