Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 99,907 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $68,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

