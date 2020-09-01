Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of BlackRock worth $97,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.53. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $605.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.