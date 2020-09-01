Bank of Montreal Can Has $89.26 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cigna were worth $89,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $3,855,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Cigna by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $175.75. 16,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

