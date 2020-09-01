Bank of Montreal Can Has $87.50 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Ecolab worth $87,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.48. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

