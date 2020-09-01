Bank of Montreal Can Has $79.29 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $79,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,167. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.11. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

