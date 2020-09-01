Bank of Montreal Can Has $70.28 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.96% of BRP worth $70,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BRP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 422,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,788 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 6,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,064. BRP Inc has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

