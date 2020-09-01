Bank of Montreal Can Has $67.41 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Moody’s worth $67,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.39. 6,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,206. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $297.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

