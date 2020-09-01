Bank of Montreal Can Has $66.88 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. 19,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

