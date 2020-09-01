Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $105,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after buying an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $110,177,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. 9,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $99.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

