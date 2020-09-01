Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,122,225 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.43% of Phillips 66 worth $111,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.21. 14,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

