Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 16,726 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $79,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 57,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

