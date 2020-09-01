Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.14 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.59 ($3.05).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

