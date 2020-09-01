Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.10. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.