Bailard Inc. Sells 8,500 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

